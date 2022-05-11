With two months left this fiscal year, local sales tax collections are less than $6.5 million below what was taken in all of last year and are on pace to exceed that mark next month, according to information from the Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office.
The Sales Tax Office tracks tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities, and taxing districts in the parish.
In April, the total amount of sales taxes collected in Livingston Parish was $13,975,946, a rise of more than $1.2 million from April 2021, or roughly 10 percent. That’s also an 18.3-percent increase – roughly $2.1 million – from what was collected in March 2022.
The current fiscal year remains well ahead of collections from last year and should exceed that mark in May. From July - April, municipalities have collected $125,725,515, or roughly $16.9 million more than what was collected through the same time period last year. That’s an increase of 15.5 percent.
Additionally, local sales tax collections have brought in more through 10 months this fiscal year than what was collected through 11 months last year ($120.5 million) and are only $6.3 million less than what was collected during the entire year ($132 million).
Each month this fiscal year has brought in more sales tax collections than those same months in the previous year.
At its current rate of roughly $12.5 million per month, sales tax collections for fiscal year 2021-22 are on pace to reach $150 million, which would be nearly $18 million more than what was collected in 2020-21.
And the collection of the next two months could well exceed this year’s average, if last year’s trend holds: May and June of 2021 outpaced the 2020-21 fiscal year monthly average of $11 million in collections with $11.7 million and $11.4 million, respectively.
