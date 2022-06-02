With one month to go, local sales tax collections in the current fiscal year have officially surpassed what was collected all of last year, according to information from the Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office.
The Sales Tax Office tracks tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities, and taxing districts in the parish.
Local sales tax collections have brought in $138,609,919 through 11 months this year. That is 15 percent more than what was collected through 11 months last year ($120.5 million) and more than $6 million better than what was taken in all of last year (roughly $132 million).
At its current rate of roughly $12.6 million per month, sales tax collections for fiscal year 2021-22 are on pace to exceed $150 million, which would be roughly $18 million more than what was collected in 2020-21.
Each month this fiscal year has brought in more sales tax collections than those same months in the previous year.
In May, the total amount of sales taxes collected in Livingston Parish was $12,884,404, a rise of more than $1.1 million from May 2021, or roughly 10 percent. However, that was a 7-percent drop from what was collected in April 2022, which is nearly the same month-to-month drop from April-May 2021.
