Days before he was arrested for sexual battery involving a juvenile, a Denham Springs man’s popular water sports company was listed as a defendant in a negligence lawsuit filed in federal court, with plaintiffs claiming the company is responsible for the death of their loved one last year.
Tiki Tubing, LLC, was named a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Keith Hilliard, a 53-year-old man from Central who died last summer on Father’s Day weekend after launching from Tiki Tubing.
Tiki Tubing is owned by 66-year-old John Fore, who on Monday was booked on one count of sexual battery involving a juvenile victim, an investigation that stemmed from a complaint earlier this month.
Fore was later released after posting a $25,000 bond.
The lawsuit, which is separate from the criminal charge Fore faces, was filed nearly a year after Hilliard’s death, one of multiple accidents that put Tiki Tubing under fire last summer.
A little more than one month after Hilliard drowned in the Amite River, a Rapides Parish man met a similar fate: Fifty-two-year-old Elson Johnson, Jr., of Deville, died shortly after launching from Tiki Tubing on July 24, 2021.
In between the two deadly accidents, first responders rescued 15 people from the Amite River after “strong currents” stranded tubers during a weekend in mid-July.
The accidents resulted in the Livingston Parish Council passing an ordinance regulating safety measures on local waterways. Those measures included stipulations such as safety videos, life vests, increased signage on the river, and possible punishments for violations.
Prior to its adoption, there were no laws regulating tubing in the parish. Council members repeatedly pointed out that the ordinance would be “a living document” that could be amended over time.
In the lawsuit filed on May 13, the survivors of Hilliard claimed Tiki Tubing was “liable, negligent, and at fault through its agents, servants, and employees” for Hilliard’s death. They pointed to the lack of safety instructions, the mischaracterization of the river’s depth and safety hazards, and the failure to provide life jackets, among other reasons.
“The incident was caused by no fault of Plaintiffs and was caused by the exclusive fault and negligence of Defendant,” the lawsuit says.
According to the lawsuit, Hilliard and his family had hoped to spend Father’s Day weekend tubing on the river. Prior to the trip, Lisa Hilliard, Keith’s wife, called Tiki Tubing and told a representative that her husband couldn’t swim. She then asked if tubing was safe for him and if life jackets would be provided.
The Tiki Tubing representative “assured Mrs. Hilliard that the Amite River was safe and shallow,” according to the lawsuit, and that if someone fell off their tube, “they needed to only stand-up because the water depth in the river was waist deep or less.”
“The Tiki Tubing representative further told Mrs. Hilliard that life jackets were available for children only, but that life jackets were not needed for adults because of the shallow depth of the river,” the lawsuit says.
Hilliard, his wife, and their three children arrived at the Tiki Tubing site on June 19, 2021, and were soon shuttled off by bus to the launch point, though no life jackets nor safety instructions were provided, the lawsuit claims.
Within minutes of launching on his tube, Hilliard fell into the river — which had a depth of “more than six feet” — and was “unable to stand and became submerged,” the lawsuit says.
“A frantic search for Mr. Hilliard ensued as he remained submerged under the water,” the lawsuit says. “When he was eventually found, he was unconscious, non-responsive, and dragged to land. Prolonged attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful, and Mr. Hilliard died.”
Lisa Hilliard was outspoken following her husband’s death, sharing her family’s tragedy during multiple Livingston Parish Council meetings as leaders worked on the river safety ordinance.
She repeatedly said she was not trying to shut a business down and insisted that her hope was for the business to “be what it advertises itself as.”
“I just do not think we were given a fair chance to choose on that day,” she said in August 2021. “We were brought into this beautiful fun-filled day of a picture. The business has to be accountable with providing the truth to their consumers.”
The family is seeking damages for the wrongful death, burial and funeral expenses, loss of earnings, medical expenses, punitive damages, and “all general and special damages, past, present, and future.”
The plaintiffs are also seeking damages “for the mental anguish that they each suffered watching their husband and father drown to death,” according to the lawsuit.
