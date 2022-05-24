A popular water sports company will remain closed in the wake of multiple legal issues that have arisen over the last few weeks.
The owners of Tiki Tubing, LLC, located in Denham Springs, announced on their company’s website that they would not be opening for the 2022 season, the latest chapter involving the controversial recreational business.
“We want to thank the many thousands of our customers who have enjoyed tubing the river with us over the past years,” read a statement on the company’s website. “It has been fun.”
This marks a reversal from the company’s stance just last week, when representatives announced via the company’s Facebook page that Tiki Tubing would open May 27 for the 2022 season. That post was live as late as Friday of last week.
But on Monday, the co-owners — who also face a wrong death lawsuit filed in federal court — said that Tiki Tubing would not open due to the rules put in place by the Livingston Parish Council last year as well as “other complications.”
“New rules being enforced on the river and other complications have made it impossible for us to operate this year,” read the statement.
In October, the Livingston Parish Council passed a water safety ordinance that includes stipulations such as safety videos, life vests, increased signage on the river, and possible punishments for violations.
The council’s action came after two people drowned and dozens of others had to be rescued on the Amite River. In all instances, people had launched from Tiki Tubing.
The ordinance doesn’t single out Tiki Tubing but instead applies to “any business using public waterways,” though privately-owned boat launches are exempt.
The decision to close Tiki Tubing for the upcoming season came days after Patricia Fore, 58, was arrested for one count of sexual battery, an investigation that stemmed from a 2019 complaint that authorities said “had not been pursued as diligently as it should have been.”
Patricia’s arrest came after her husband John Fore, 66, was also arrested and booked on one charge of sexual battery from a complaint earlier this month.
Both charges — which pertain to separate incidents — against John and Patricia Fore involve people under the age of 18, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sexual battery charges for John and Patricia Fore came on top of legal action that was recently taken against company.
Days before the first arrest, the popular water sports company was listed as a defendant in a negligence lawsuit filed in federal court, with plaintiffs claiming the company is responsible for the death of their loved one last year.
Tiki Tubing, LLC, was named a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Keith Hilliard, a 53-year-old man from Central who died last summer on Father’s Day weekend after launching from Tiki Tubing.
Hilliard was one of two people who drowned in the Amite River last summer. A Rapides Parish man, 52-year-old Elson Johnson, Jr., died shortly after launching from Tiki Tubing on July 24, 2021.
In between the two deadly accidents, first responders rescued 15 people from the Amite River after “strong currents” stranded tubers during a weekend in mid-July.
