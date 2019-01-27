LIVINGSTON – A tip off from a member of Dakota Theriot’s family led to the arrest of the Gonzales man, who faces three charges of first-degree murder in Livingston Parish and two in neighboring Ascension Parish.
Theriot – now in custody at the North Neck Regional Jail Richmond County, Va., - allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, her brother and her father in Walker, and murdered his parents in Gonzales. Detectives from the Livingston and Ascension Parish sheriff departments linked the homicides shortly after the investigations began.
Theriot, 21, was believed to have family ties to Richmond County, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. Richmond County is approximately 920 miles and 15 hours away by vehicle from Livingston Parish.
The connection came into play when Sheriff Steve Smith and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received notification of the homicide investigation, which was issued across the nation and was widely publicized in broadcast, online, and social media.
Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office scoped around places Theriot was known to associate and investigated leads to his potential location. During the search, deputies received a request from one of Theriot’s family members, who asked them to check a residence in the 14,000 block of Historyland Hwy.
Theriot arrived at the residence in a truck, with a firearm pointed out of the window, Ard said.
“The deputies sought cover and challenged Theriot, who then dropped the firearm upon their commands and was taken into custody without incident,” he said.
According to authorities, Theriot first shot and killed his girlfriend, Summer Ernest, 20, as well as her brother Tanner Ernest, 17 and their father, Billy Ernest, 43.
A 7-year-old and a baby were in the mobile home at the time of the shooting. Both were unharmed.
Dakota Theriot had been in a relationship with Summer Ernest and lived with her family for several weeks, Ard said. Theriot then stole her father’s 2004 gray and silver truck and drove to Gonzales, where he shot and killed his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot.
Elizabeth Theriot was found dead in her bedroom. Keith Theriot died in a Baton Rouge hospital approximately five hours later but told investigators that his son shot them.
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre called the incident “one of the worst cases of family violence he had seen in a long time,” but he said Dakota Theriot had no criminal history. He had one conviction in Livingston Parish, for simple possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both sheriffs said in a news conference late Saturday they had never received reports of domestic violence from him.
“He wasn’t on the radar,” Ard said.
Investigators from Livingston and Ascension parish linked the cases together after they discovered the similarities of the cases, within close proximity of time and area, Ard and Webre said.
The incident sent shockwaves through the Walker and Gonzales areas, and throughout the state.
“It used to be that you took a (whipping) and it was over, and you moved on,” said Sean Applin, a resident who resides near the rental trailer. “Things have changed, and it sure isn’t for the better.”
