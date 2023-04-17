Total Coverage Cleaning celebrates one-year anniversary

Total Coverage Cleaning celebrated its one-year anniversary with an official ribbon-cutting on April 13, 2023.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

Total Coverage Cleaning celebrated its one-year anniversary with an official ribbon-cutting on April 13.

The event, hosted by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, brought together family members, friends, Chamber officials, dignitaries, and other guests. Owner Summer Freeman reflected on the growth of business and thanked those in attendance who have supported her along the way.

