Total Coverage Cleaning celebrates one-year anniversary

Total Coverage Cleaning celebrated its one-year anniversary with an official ribbon-cutting on April 13.
The event, hosted by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, brought together family members, friends, Chamber officials, dignitaries, and other guests. Owner Summer Freeman reflected on the growth of business and thanked those in attendance who have supported her along the way.
Total Coverage Cleaning offers a range of cleaning services, including both residential cleaning and commercial cleaning services. Services cover offices, new/remodeled construction, power washing, deep cleaning, carpet extraction, VCT stripping/waxing, and tile/grout cleaning.
The company prides itself on exceeding customer expectations and going the extra mile for its clients, which include individuals, government buildings, apartments, and more.
Total Coverage Cleaning services Livingston Parish and the surrounding areas. The company can be reached at (225) 313-9389 or totalcoveragecleaningllc.com.
