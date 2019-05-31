LIVINGSTON -- Looking to the future might be the best solution for the Town of Livingston and Recreation District 7, Mayor David McCreary said.
Voters turned down a 15-mill property tax for District 7 by a 671-417 vote. The district includes Livingston and areas east to the Tickfaw River and west to Satsuma Road.
The vote came about after a split with District 5-South over the funding shares for the areas of Livingston and Colyell/Satsuma.
“There is an anti-tax sentiment in the parish that makes it hard to seek funding,” McCreary said.
In a couple of years, another millage proposal might get a better reception, he said.
Sartwell Park, an 18-acre complex owned by the town, is the baseball/softball complex that serves as the centerpiece for District 7 and home field for the Doyle High baseball and softball teams.
Higher registration fees for youngsters who live outside the town limits were possible, McCreary said after the vote, while the town shells out $200,000 to operate the ballpark.
Voters also rejected a 10-mill tax in Recreation District 5-South by a 696-440.
Officials with both districts said after the vote that they would continue operation until funds run out.
