Live Oak High
Photo from Live Oak High Facebook page

A Livingston Parish legislator is asking the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) to research ways to alleviate traffic in one of the most congested areas in Watson.

House Resolution No. 128, sponsored by Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr., formally asks DOTD to study and take measures to relieve traffic on LA Highway 16 at Live Oak High School, a regular source of consternation for Watson-area residents.

