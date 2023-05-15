A Livingston Parish legislator is asking the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) to research ways to alleviate traffic in one of the most congested areas in Watson.
House Resolution No. 128, sponsored by Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr., formally asks DOTD to study and take measures to relieve traffic on LA Highway 16 at Live Oak High School, a regular source of consternation for Watson-area residents.
The resolution was presented on Monday to the House Committee on Transportation, Highways, and Public Works, which passed it favorably. The resolution now heads to the House floor.
In HR No. 128, Mincey said enrollment at the “high-performing school” has “increased and continues to increase,” contributing to the rise in traffic.
Principal Beth Jones told The News next year’s enrollment is projected to be around 1,400 students, a rise of roughly 60 from this year’s enrollment of 1,340.
Live Oak High, one of the parish's most recognized schools, serves students in grades 9-12 on a campus that was built in January 2013.
“Congestion has been heavy in that area since January 2013,” Mincey said. “This is a measure to get the capital outlay process started.”
The makeup of Highway 16 contributes to the regular bumper-to-bumper traffic, Mincey said. Highway 16 north of Denham Springs is a four-lane highway until its intersection with Highway 1019 (Springfield Road), where it drops to a two-lane road.
That intersection, roughly 1.2 miles south of the high school, creates “a bottleneck” situation that results in heavy traffic, particularly around carpool time, Mincey said.
“Live Oak High School is one of the best schools in our parish, a very higher performing school, and as good as any in the state, and there’s a lot of people there,” Mincey said. “It’s a big campus, a big 5A school, and there’s a lot of traffic. It shuts down Highway 16, which is a main [highway] for us.”
In his resolution, Mincey called the traffic “an ongoing problem for residents and commuters” that “presents a serious threat to public safety due to increased risk of accidents to vehicles and pedestrians.”
HR No. 128 formally requests DOTD to create a report summarizing its findings on traffic around Live Oak High and to present that report to the House of Representatives.
