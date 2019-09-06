BATON ROUGE – A 41-year-old Prairieville man faces six years in federal prison after his plea to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick sentenced Gaylen T. Hall in federal court, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin.
Dick also sentenced Hall to three years of supervised release and ordered the firearm be forfeited.
A Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy made a traffic stop of a Chevrolet Tahoe near Juban Road and Interstate 12 on Jan. 30, according to information submitted in Hall’s guilty plea.
The Tahoe drove off before the deputy could contact the occupants.
During the pursuit, Hall, the front-seat passenger, threw methamphetamine, a Sig Sauer firearm and other items out of the window.
Hall had instructed the driver to drive off after the initial stop.
The Tahoe eventually stopped along the side of Interstate 12.
After detaining the driver and Hall, deputies approached an open door of the Tahoe and observed what appeared to be methamphetamine throughout the interior compartment.
During a search, deputies recovered digital scales, several clear plastic sandwich bags, a box containing 84 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, plastic straws, $100 in cash, a quantity of methamphetamine and a damaged Samsung smartphone.
Other deputies canvassed the side of the road along the pursuit route and recovered plastic sandwich bags containing a quantity of methamphetamine, the Sig Sauer firearm with one live round in the chamber and other items.
In total, deputies recovered 30.17 grams of methamphetamine.
“I am proud of my deputies for working hard to help maintain the safety of Livingston Parish,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
“I would hope that this sends a clear message to criminals who choose this lifestyle. We will not tolerate this type of activity.
“As always, I appreciate the cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the working relationship we have with the U.S. attorney,” Ard said.
“Our office continues to work hard to keep firearms and illegal drugs out of the hands of drug dealers,” Fremin said.
“Working with our law enforcement partners, we will utilize our resources to keep our communities safe. I want to thank our prosecutors, and our federal, state, and local partners for their efforts.”
