A Denham Springs man fatally shot his partner before killing himself following an argument late Monday night, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Carl Altazin, 74, is believed to have killed Patricia Blue, 73, inside their home on Acadiana Avenue in Denham Springs, Ard said in a statement. Deputies arrived at the residence around 10 p.m. Monday and found the pair “unresponsive” with gunshot wounds.
Blue, Ard said, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso, while Altazin had a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound “to the upper extremities.” Through investigation, detectives learned the two “argued earlier in the evening.”
“Detectives are still investigating to determine what led up to this incident,” Ard said. “We can tell you the two were long-time acquaintances.”
The apparent murder-suicide concludes a relationship that has turned abusive on multiple occasions, according to records from the Clerk of Court’s office. Altazin was twice accused of abusing Blue and both times was issued temporary restraining orders.
However, charges in both instances were ultimately dismissed.
In 2017, Altazin was charged with domestic abuse battery from an incident in February of that year. According to the police report, Altazin “pushed [Blue] against a wall,” causing her to fall on the ground and injure her face. The altercation began after Blue “unexpectedly” awakened Altazin, the report said.
A little more than two years later, deputies responded to another situation involving Altazin, Blue, and a family member. In that incident, Altazin made “derogatory” comments to the family member, who had come over to bring the two a pie, according to the police report.
When Blue spoke up, Altazin “put her in a headlock,” pushed her onto the floor, and “dragged her by the robe,” according to the police report. Altazin then struck the other family member “multiple times in the upper torso,” grabbed her by the neck, and ripped her shirt off, the report said.
Following the 2019 incident, a deputy quoted one of Altazin’s family members who said, “... he needs to go to jail before it escalates to something worse.”
