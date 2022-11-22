Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office unit

 David Gray | The News

A Denham Springs man fatally shot his partner before killing himself following an argument late Monday night, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

Carl Altazin, 74, is believed to have killed Patricia Blue, 73, inside their home on Acadiana Avenue in Denham Springs, Ard said in a statement. Deputies arrived at the residence around 10 p.m. Monday and found the pair “unresponsive” with gunshot wounds.

