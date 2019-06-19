LIVINGSTON – Budget revisions and the Pupil Progression Plan are on the agendas of two Livingston Parish School Board committees scheduled to meet Wednesday.
The Budget/Goals Committee will meet at 6 p.m. at the Central Office.
Business Manager Terry Hughes will discuss final budget revisions for the 2018-19 fiscal year with the committee.
Among other items on the agenda are presentations by Carmel Breaux on the renewal of three insurance policies:
• Renewal of excess worker’s compensation insurance with Norris Insurance Consultants Inc.
• Renewal of crime insurance with Norris Insurance Consultants Inc.
• Renewal of disaster management insurance with Norris Insurance Consultants Inc.
Risk Management Coordinator Wendy Gill also is on the agenda to discuss renewing the school resource officers cooperative endeavor agreement.
The Curriculum/Policy Committee is scheduled to meet after the Budget/Goals Committee.
The only item on its agenda is to hear from Curriculum Director Dawn Rush about the Pupil Progression Plan for the 2019-20 school year.
