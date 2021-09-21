Two Livingston Parish students have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for the Class of 2022.
Sydney G. Junot, of Denham Springs High, and Matthew J. Larpenter, of Springfield High, are among 234 high school seniors in Louisiana who were selected for the prestigious academic honor.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation sent letters to all semi-finalists nationwide and their high schools last week.
“We are very proud of the accomplishments of these students, and we wish them the very best in this scholarship competition and in their selected education and career paths after graduation,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement.
“We know these outstanding individuals will continue to represent our parish and their respective schools with much distinction.”
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition that recognizes and honors academically talented students across the U.S. Each year, approximately 1.6 million high school juniors enter the competition by taking the Pre-SAT.
Approximately 16,000 students across the country are named semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. About 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level in February, and half of those will be selected to receive scholarships later next year.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a scholarship application detailing that student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
Some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million will be offered next spring.
Junot, the daughter of Dustin and Stacey Junot of Denham Springs, plans to pursue a pre-med degree in biochemistry or microbiology at either LSU or Auburn University. She scored a 35 on the ACT exam and is set to graduate with a 4.65 GPA.
“We are very proud of Miss Junot and her academic achievements at Denham Springs High School,” Denham Springs High Principal Wes Howard said. “She not only shines in the classroom, but also through her interactions with peers and adults alike. She is an outstanding student and just one example of what it is to be a Yellow Jacket.”
Larpenter, the son of Rodney and Kelly Larpenter of Springfield, plans to attend LSU to pursue a degree in chemical engineering. He also plans to continue his hobbies of drawing and character design.
Larpenter, who scored a 35 on the ACT exam, will graduate this year with a 4.17 GPA. His older brother, Andrew, was named a National Merit finalist in 2019, the year he graduated from Springfield High School. Andrew currently attends LSU.
“Matthew is an outstanding young man who is destined for success,” Springfield High Principal Spencer Harris said. “It has been a pleasure to have him and his brother come through this campus. They represent the level of excellence that can be achieved at Springfield High School.”
Since 1955, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) has recognized more than 3 million students and provided more than 423,000 scholarships worth in excess of $1.7 billion.
National Merit Scholarship winners of 2022 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.
