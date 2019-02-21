LIVINGSTON – Two projects on the horizon will play a major role in cleanup and flow of water along tributaries in Livingston Parish.

The project likely to begin soonest will involve the rehabilitation of the Amite River, which will serve as the largest project along that waterway in more than 50 years.

A much larger project further down the pike would divert $50 million for additional cleanup of the hundreds of smaller waterways throughout Livingston Parish, but not larger bodies such as the Amite.

The $8 million project on the Amite River will involve measures to ease flooding, including the restoration of silt back on the island 'weir.' A similar process will come into play along the Blind River.

The work is funded through the the settlement from BP Deepwater Horizon oil disaster in the Gulf of Mexico, the largest marine oil spill in the history of the petroleum industry. While the initial funds were slated at roughly $700,000 per year, Congress had already moved to divert the funds elsewhere or stop the payments altogether, according to Parish President Layton Ricks.

So, with the blessing of the parish council, Ricks' office bonded out those cash payments for a lump sum to do the work, shifting the GOMESA funds to the bond payment.

Hurdles remain before the project gets underway, but it will likely start by the end of this year, said Mark Harrell, director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The parish still must implement a Request for Qualification (RFQ) for engineering, as well as environmental and permitting work before it goes out for bids.

“It’s been a permitting nightmare,” Harrell said.

The project will put silt back along the coastlines of the Amite and Blind rivers and rebuild the coastline, which has been depleted due to hurricanes and consistent flooding.

The work will also involve reconstruction of the weir near French Settlement, which should significantly improve water flow.

“(The weir) would be restructured to perform like it did in the 1950s and prevent it from causing the flooding we’ve seen in recent years,” Parish President Ricks said. “It won’t solve every flooding problem, but it will help some of them.”

State Rep. Valarie Hodges, who has been instrumental in much of the push to clean the waterway, said the work was long overdue.

“We had to do something about the flood capacity to let the water out,” she said. “My father (Al Hope) worked on the river the last time they dredged the Amite River.”

The $50 million project would tackle storm-related debris along canals and creeks, similar to the project the parish underwent last year through the Natural Resources Conservation Services, through funding after the August 2016 flood.

Funding came through Congressional approval of a diversions of funds originally pegged for purchase of the homes in the Cypress Point subdivision, an area which had been battered numerous times in flood events.

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, spearheaded the funding for buyouts of the homes through the USDA in 2016.

After some homeowners in the 36-house neighborhood declined to sell, Graves managed to convince Congress that it should divert the money to the Emergency Watershed Program. Congress approved a change in the legislation in 2018 that allowed for use in debris cleanup along waterways.

The project will cover more than 700 miles of creeks, but plenty of work remains before it begins.

Environmental groups must scope the area and go through every tributary for documentation, mapping and photos of the areas.

“We still have a long way to go before we get all the approvals,” Harrell said. “It’s not an easy task.”