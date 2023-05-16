Two 10-year property taxes — one parish-wide and one for a recreational district — will appear on a packed fall ballot.
On Thursday, the Livingston Parish Council approved a pair of resolutions placing two millage renewals on the Oct. 14 ballot.
The first ballot item is a parish-wide 2.5-mill for the Livingston Parish Health Unit, which the parish operates in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the resolution, funds from the millage would be used “for the purpose of acquiring sites for, and for constructing, improving, maintaining, and operating the Parish health unit.”
The tax is projected to bring in roughly $1.5 million per year for the health unit, which operates on Government Boulevard in the Town of Livingston. If passed, the renewal would go in effect in 2025 and run through 2034.
The health unit was the first building opened at the Livingston Parish government complex in 2006. Livingston Parish residents approved the 2.5-mill tax in May 2015 with 66 percent of voters in support.
The second tax renewal slated for the Oct. 14 ballot will be a 15-mill tax for the residents of Recreation District No. 2, which covers the Watson area. The tax will be used for “constructing, improving, maintaining, and operating the recreational facilities governed by the District,” according to the resolution.
If passed, the renewal would go in effect in 2025 and run through 2034. It overwhelmingly passed in May 2015, with 82 percent of voters in favor.
Voters will have much to consider for the Oct. 14 ballot. On a local level, the ballot will feature races for parish council seats, parish president, sheriff, and other parish-wide positions. Statewide, voters will select a governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and legislators.
