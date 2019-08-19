WALKER – Two public hearings are scheduled Monday before the Walker Planning & Zoning Commission at its regular monthly meeting.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
On the agenda for the Planning Board is a public hearing on a request by McDermott for a map showing a survey and division of 10 acres and a division of 20 acres into lots A-1, A-2 and B at Industry Way in the Walker Industrial Park.
On the agenda for the Zoning Board is a public hearing on a request by New Beginnings Baptist Church, 9768 Florida Blvd.
The church is requesting a variance to the rear setbacks of the property to add 15 feet to the building.
