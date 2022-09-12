Federal authorities have recovered 14 missing or endangered children, including one who was recovered in Denham Springs, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans.

Part of Missing Child Unit’s operation “Summer Knights,” the mission was conducted in the New Orlean metro area from April 30 - Aug. 21.

