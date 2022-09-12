Federal authorities have recovered 14 missing or endangered children, including one who was recovered in Denham Springs, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans.
Part of Missing Child Unit’s operation “Summer Knights,” the mission was conducted in the New Orlean metro area from April 30 - Aug. 21.
Eight arrests were made during the operation, officials said in a statement.
“I am very proud of the results of Operation Summer Knights and the profound impact it has had on protecting one of the most vulnerable groups in our community,” said said Enix Smith, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Louisiana. “This work could not be accomplished without the support of our federal, state, and local partners agencies involved in safeguarding at-risk children.
“The U.S. Marshals Service is proud to be a part of a robust MCU program founded on law enforcement teamwork that took root in New Orleans starting in 2016.”
A 13-year-old female was recovered in Denham Springs on July 12, officials said. The teen had run away two days before and was believed to be in contact with an 18-year-old male she met on social media. She was rescued for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Participants in MCU Operation: “Summer Knights” included U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) New Orleans Task Force, New Orleans Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security (HSI) New Orleans Field Office, Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and Crimestoppers GNO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.