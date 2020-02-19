While the weather wasn't cooperative Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, that didn't stop a campaign bid for re-election this upcoming fall from hitting the ground running.
Mainly because incumbent Sen. Dr. Bill Cassidy (R-Baton Rouge) picked Rouse's Market in Juban Crossing for a very specific reason.
After taking some time to tour the facility, Cassidy ended up center-stage of the store to give some remarks.
"It appears that in everything I've said today, I failed to mention that I'm running for re-election," Cassidy expressed with a laugh, "let me clear that up now - I am seeking re-election for one of Louisiana's senate seats."
The incumbent senator went on to explain that he had chosen Rouse's as a location to kick off his re-election because it represented everything he believed was a Louisiana value.
"I want to bring Louisiana ingenuity, Louisiana resiliency, Louisiana toughness to Washington (D.C.)," Cassidy explained. "I spoke with the manager, they got 4.5 feet (of water) here during the Great Flood.
"They lost everything - stocking shelves, refrigerators, meat slicers, it was all gone. And now look at them... back to business."
And Rouse's is a local business, as well, based out of Thibodeaux. Cassidy was a graduate of Tara, and received his medical degree from LSU.
Cassidy went on to explain that he is seeking re-election to continue a fight he has already started in Washington, pushing for core values of 2nd Amendment rights; pro-life policies; pro-energy policies; pro-business policies; and healthcare reform.
When asked about the upcoming election, Cassidy explained that those core values will be paramount, suggesting that each Democratic candidate for president will be in stark contrast to those values. The senator believes that all of President Donald Trump's policies have been positive for the republican party, and positive for Louisiana.
Cassidy was recently recognized by the President for his work on healthcare reform, as well as his participation with Trump's daughter Ivanka in finding a path to paid maternity leave.
The senator has also worked closely with his counterpart Senator John Kennedy, as well as Congressman Garret Graves, to bring several billion in relief funds to the capital region in the wake of the Great Flood of 2016.
"When those disasters which hit Texas, Florida, South Carolina in the years after the flood, (the Louisiana Washington delegation) were able to help," Cassidy explained, "we knew the pitfalls, and we're still trying to fix (some of) them."
Sen. Cassidy was elected in 2014 after moving out of the house seat for the 6th Congressional District, where Graves replaced him. Senators are on a six-year election cycle, as opposed to two-year cycles in Congress.
