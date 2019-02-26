WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $9.5 million to replace 52 low-income apartments in Denham Springs that were destroyed by the 2016 floods.
The money will go to the Denham Springs Housing Authority.
“It’s been more than two years since flooding devastated Denham Springs. These apartment units have been uninhabitable ever since,” said Sen. Kennedy. “With this money, the Denham Springs Housing Authority can tear down the existing apartments and rebuild homes for 52 families. This project will help low-income families as well as senior citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.