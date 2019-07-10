WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), chairman of the Bipartisan Senate Working Group on Paid Family Leave, today met with Ivanka Trump, senior advisor to the president, to discuss the path forward on enacting paid family leave legislation.
“My goal is success, and having Ivanka Trump as a champion is invaluable,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I’m chairman of the bipartisan paid family leave working group. My priority—the priority of the working group—is a common ground solution that empowers families and makes it more likely for their employer—the business owner—to also succeed.
In April, Cassidy announced he was working with Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) on the first and only other bipartisan paid family leave effort during this Congress.
Cassidy met with Ivanka Trump earlier this year to discuss the issue of paid family leave and the importance of giving Americans the flexibility to pursue a career and raise a family. He also chaired a Senate hearing last year on paid family leave to give momentum to the effort.
