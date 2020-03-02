Actions have consequences, and sometimes they don't show up right away.
That was the case when the parish council passed Ordinance 19-33 which removed a portion of Carew Harris Road from the parish's road program. The ordinance was passed in November of 2019, under the guise that the road was mostly gravel and ended on private property - with no necessity for future overlay.
With that road switching hands to private, a hunting club company called Livingston Holdings placed a fence at the far end, removing access to their private property.
And removing access to what was once a public boat launch.
Carew Harris Road is a dead-end thoroughfare off of 4-H Club road, which provided access to hunting land and the aforementioned boat launch.
The Abbott family, who owns the property immediately adjacent to the hunting club on Carew Harris Road visited the parish council Thursday to voice two concerns. First was the inconvenience provided to them by making the road private. The gate at the end of the road meant that folks who used to travel to the end of the drive to commit certain acts, including littering, drugs, and other crimes, were now stopping to, at the very least, litter on the Abbott's property, they said.
The second was to express their displeasure regarding their own gate, which was erected shortly after Livingston Holdings built their gate. According to the Abbots, contact was made with councilman R.C. 'Bubba' Harris (District 5) and that the family was led to believe that the fence they erected, which is at the front portion of the gravel drive, was 'how the situation would be handled.'
The ordinance dropped the road from the parish's program where the gravel begins.
However, no key to the gate was provided to the hunting club or their members. State law requires that any land owner who blocks access to a nearby road must provide servitude for the landlocked owner to access their property. The Abbots added that Livingston Holdings had other access to their property from 4-H Club Road.
One councilman suggested that the Abbots simply provide a key to the gate, but in the end the gate was erected without permission. Councilman Harris continued to suggest that the council allow attorney Chris Moody to handle the problem, to which Moody stated a letter could be written asking the Abbots to take their gate down.
Several members of the Abbot family approached the podium at the council meeting in various states of distress - with several calling Harris and members of the council liars, defending the hunting club.
One placed a key on the podium, presumably to the gate, and then picked it up when he was asked to leave.
In the end, the council voted unanimously to have Moody send a letter requesting that the gate be opened permanently or dismantled. The council also gave Moody the option to litigate and sue the Abbots, should they choose not to abide by the original letter.
