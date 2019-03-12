DENHAM SPRINGS - A hole has been filled on Rushing Road in Denham Springs, which saw a few tenants abandon their sites in the wake of the Great Flood. This time, the old Subway will change to a Tex-Mex style eatery.
Tommy Stojak, owner of Sombreros in Walker, opened his first Uno, Dos, Tacos! concept in Baton Rouge recently, along with his po-boy establishment next door at the corner of Burbank and Lee Drive.
Now, Stojak is bringing the concept back to Livingston Parish - and he's ready to come to Denham Springs.
The menu will include tacos, fajitas, rolled burritos, and nachos. Uno, Dos, Tacos! will also offer catering trays. The restaurant will feature regular seating, a drive-thru, and will participate with the Waitr service.
Inside, Stojak promises the eating space will seat 52. However, that's not all - outside, Stojak and his business partner are adding a patio space that will accommodate 20.
The exact address for Uno, Dos, Tacos! will be 123 Rushing Road W, Denham Springs, LA 70726. While construction of their locations ran behind schedule in Baton Rouge, Stojak hopes to have his contractor set to work by next week with an anticipated opening in late May or early June of this year.
