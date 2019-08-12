LIVINGSTON – Cases of bottled water were distributed to students Monday afternoon on Livingston Parish school buses to combat the heat, according to the school district.
“Due to the heat advisory for south Louisiana, all Livingston Parish public school bus riders are being provided water for the afternoon trip home,” said Steve Parrill, assistant superintendent.
Water will be distributed Tuesday, then school officials will watch the weather forecasts, Parrill said.
“It is expected to moderate by the end of the week,” Parrill said of the heat with indexes about 105 degrees.
“As always students are allowed to bring their own water for the morning and afternoon bus trips,” he said.
Two cases of bottled water were being allocated for each bus route.
“We were trying to push water out there,” Parrill said.
Superintendent Joe Murphy made the decision that water would help students on the way home, Parrill said, so he and fellow Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis spent the day organizing it.
“It was a team effort,” Parrill said, citing the work by the warehouse and textbook department personnel with helping deliver the water.
Parrill estimated 20,000 bottles of water were handed out Monday.
“We didn’t seek donations because of the short notice, but we won’t turn any down,” he said.
Some bus drivers declined the water, Parrill said, because their route takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete.
Other buses need 30 minutes to complete their route he added, making water a useful item to hand out.
The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast for Monday was a high in the mid-90’s with heat index of 108 to 112.
“Similar weather conditions are expected Tuesday,” the weather service said.
The NWS forecast for Tuesday is partly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 110.
Westerly wind around 5 mph are expected with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., the NWS said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.