DENHAM SPRINGS - A teen who had not ben seen since Friday, March 1, was located Monday evening, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Vadrien Allen Cage, 18, was in good location, according to Lori Steele, sheriff’s spokeswoman.
“Vadrien has a nonverbal form of autism, which limits his communication,” Steele said.
He was last seen on March 1, at his home located along La. 16, south of Denham Springs, she said.
Steele did not say where Vadrien was found.
