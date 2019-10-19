DENHAM SPRINGS - 32,000 square feet of intensity and fun.
That was the billing shipped by Urban Air Adventure Park, which opened Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Bass Pro Shops development in Denham Springs.
The facility, which has over 100 sister locations throughout the country, can host birthday parties for adults and children, corporate events, and training sessions.
"Some people even use it as a gym," an Urban Air tour guide, who came down to from Illinois to help open a facility, said Friday.
Urban Air will also sell alcohol for adults.
Customers are treated to an open-air expanse upon entering the facility, with various colored lights alternating throughout each experience. Very little of the space goes unused, as just walking through you could find someone zip lining above you, or climbing through an obstacle course above one of the public eating areas.
The attractions at Urban Air include:
- Spin Zone Bumper Cars
- 9D Cinema Virtual Reality
- Sky Rider Coaster
- Adventure Hub
- Ropes Course
- Climbing Walls
- ProZone Performance Trampolines
- Tubes Playground
- Warrior Course
- Battle Beam
- An Arcade
- Kids Area 7 & Under
- Wipeout
- The APEX Trampoline
- Slam Dunk Zone
- Dodgeball
- And a cafe
Urban Air will also offer weekly activities, which you can find on their website or Facebook page.
Hours of operation are:
- Monday through Thursday - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday - 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday - 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Customers will purchase a one day ticket that includes varying levels of attractions:
- Basic ($15.99) - Trampolines only
- 5 & Under ($9.99) - Access level is dependent on child's height
- Parent Pass ($6.99) - Same attractions as their child
- Urban Air Socks ($2.50) - No personal socks allowed
- Virtual Reality Simulator ($6.99) - One game
- Deluxe Attraction ($20.99) - Includes Wipeout, Battle Beam, Indoor Tubes, and Trampolines
- Ultimate Attractions ($26.99) - Includes deluxe attractions, plus Climbing Walls, Pro Zone Performance Trampolines, and Warrior Course
- Platinum Attractions ($34.99) - Includes deluxe and ultimate attractions, plus Unlimited Spin Zone, Sky Rider Coaster, and Ropes Course
For weekly events, interested customers are invited to check out Urban Air's Denham Springs-based Facebook page, or their website - https://www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.