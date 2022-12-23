Local leaders are exploring ways to control the use of kratom, a mostly unregulated plant-based substance that has raised concerns regarding overuse and addiction.
Kratom, a herbal extract that is legal in nearly every Louisiana parish, is being used “to enhance other drugs,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. Locally, its use has risen over the last year, prompting officials to begin talks of regulating — and possibly prohibiting — it.
“Discussions continue in Livingston Parish about Kratom,” Ard said. “It’s being used to enhance other drugs. We’re concerned about overdoses & deaths here in our Parish. We will continue working with our local leaders to be proactive & to do what’s in the best interest of our citizens & the families who call Livingston Parish home.”
Kratom, which comes from a tropical tree in Southeast Asia, can be swallowed as a pill, crushed and smoked, or brewed as a tea. Raw leaves containing kratom can also be chewed.
At low doses, it can increase alertness, physical energy, and talkativeness, while high doses can lead to sedation, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). In extreme cases, it can lead to “psychotic symptoms and psychological and physiological dependence.”
According to the DEA, several cases of psychosis “resulting from kratom use” have been reported, where addicted individuals “exhibited psychotic symptoms, including hallucinations, delusion, and confusion.”
Kratom’s effects on the body, according to the DEA, include nausea, itching, sweating, dry mouth, constipation, increased urination, tachycardia, vomiting, drowsiness, and loss of appetite.
The DEA lists Kratom as a “drug and chemical concern,” noting that abuse of the drug has “increased markedly in recent years” across the country.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved kratom for any medical use and has warned people against usage. Earlier this year, FDA officials said kratom, which affects the same opioid brain receptors as morphine, “appears to have properties that expose users to the risks of addiction, abuse, and dependence.”
Despite caution from federal agencies, supporters of kratom laud it for its energy boost and pain relief and say that it is a safer alternative to addictive opioids.
Ard said local leaders have been discussing ways to address the kratom situation “for months” but added that those talks are still “in the early stages… to determine [the] best approach.” The drug is “readily available,” Ard said, and is usually purchased at smoke shops and gas stations.
Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse, chairman of the Livingston Parish Ordinance Committee, said the sheriff’s office reached out to council members “several weeks ago” requesting they look into possible ordinances regulating kratom. The ordinance committee was scheduled to discuss a “Kratom Prohibition Ordinance” during its meeting Wednesday but ultimately deferred.
Girlinghouse said the committee plans to research the topic more thoroughly and discuss an ordinance in early 2023.
