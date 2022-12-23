Kratom
Briana Koeneman

Local leaders are exploring ways to control the use of kratom, a mostly unregulated plant-based substance that has raised concerns regarding overuse and addiction.

Kratom, a herbal extract that is legal in nearly every Louisiana parish, is being used “to enhance other drugs,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. Locally, its use has risen over the last year, prompting officials to begin talks of regulating — and possibly prohibiting — it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.