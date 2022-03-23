Over the weekend, French Settlement leaders recognized one of the village’s most prominent voices over the last two decades.
Village leaders presented a certificate of appreciation to former Mayor Toni Guitrau, who served the village in multiple roles for nearly 25 years before her resignation in 2019.
During the ceremony, the Board of Aldermen and current Mayor Haley Taylor also presented Guirau her original gavel.
“We can’t thank Toni enough for all her years of selfless service and dedication to our village!” said Alderman Brandt Moran.
A native of French Settlement and a 1976 graduate of French Settlement High, Guitrau was appointed the village’s mayor in 2004 when Clyde Wheat left the post. She served in that position for the next 15 years, winning elections in 2004 and 2016 and running unopposed in 2008 and 2012.
Prior to becoming mayor, Guitrau was hired as the full-time clerk in 1997, and the first Certified Municipal Clerk of French Settlement.
During her tenure, the village was able to save money by applying for grants. Hired as part-time clerk in 1995, Guitrau secured at least $10,000 in grant funds annually, she said in her 2016 campaign announcement. She helped secure more than $500,000 in grants for the village.
Those grants helped the village pay for officers, equipment, and vehicles for the police department; improvements to the pavilion, municipal building interior, and grounds; and land to build a community park, among other items.
Following hurricanes, Guirau worked with other village leaders and first responders to ensure safe drinking water, ice, and MRE’s to citizens and surrounding areas.
Guitrau’s roots in the community go deep. Her grandfather, Lee Roy Salassi, served as one of the first three aldermen, along with Earl Berthelot and C.F. Meadours. Gov. John J. McKeithen appointed them in 1965.
Her son, Sean Guitrau, served as alderman between 2005 and 2010.
“It has been my honor to serve the people of French Settlement,” she wrote in her resignation letter.
“Together, we overcame great diversity, the devastation of multiple hurricanes, floods and other storms. And together, we have grown and have much to celebrate.”
