BATON ROUGE – Visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., for Baton Rouge police Cpl. Shane Totty, who died after being hit on his police motorcycle on Friday, Feb. 1.
Visitation for the Denham Springs resident will continue from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at Healing Place Church, 19202 Highland Road, followed by the services.
Interment will be in Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd.
Totty, 31, is survived by his fiancée and young daughter.
Totty was escorting a funeral procession in the 6400 block of Jones Creek Road near Shenandoah when a truck pulled in front of his motorcycle and hit him.
He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Baton Rouge police have not said if any charges are pending against the driver of the truck, who was not identified.
Flags around the capital area remain at half-staff to honor the four-year veteran of the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Ribbons have been placed near the site of the accident, and a memorial was erected at Baton Rouge police headquarters.
