LIVINGSTON -- Friends of Marvin Henderson considered him a larger than life figure who never hesitiated to help others.
Henderson, a longtime businessman and philanthropist, died at his home in Livingston on Wednesday morning. He was 82.
Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 25 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. under the pavilion at Henderson Auctions. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Henderson Auctions pavilion with burial after the service at Oakview Baptist Church Cemetery, 27368 South Frost Road in Livingston.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks remembered Henderson as a man with great presence.
"Marvin was well-respected and admired, with a smile that would light up a room when he walked in," he said. ""He was a tremendous friend to this parish, a tremendous friend to my family me, and I loved him like a father."
Henderson, a native and lifelong resident of Livingston, was owner and operator of Henderson Auctions.
Henderson opened the business in 1957, according to a biography on the website for his business.
He worked as an auctioneer and was inducted in 2013 to the National Auctioneers Hall of Fame.
His auction work early in his career included "everything from pencils to tables."
He shifted to auctioning antiques and farm equipment, and by the 1970s he auctioned heavy construction machinery and equipment.
His son Jeff now serves as president of Henderson Auctions.
Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor said he will remember Henderson best for his generosity.
"He was generous almost to a fault ... the type who gave simply because he loved to help people," he said. "I can't remember a time in my life I didn't know Marvin Henderson."
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard remembered Henderson for his love of the parish.
"He stayed very involved in local politics because he cared so much for his community, and I'm going to miss him," he said. "He was a great man who absolutely loved Livingston Parish."
Henderson also allowed use of his 50-acre property for the "Dukes of Hazard" reunion for several years.
The first event in 2012 brought John Schneider and the other cast members from the popular 1980s CBS series to the site for an event promoted by Baton Rouge radio personality Scott Innes.
Henderson also helped raise more than $1 million through auctions for charities, he said.
"There was just a wealth of knowledge in this man, a heart as big as Livingston Parish and a smile as big as the Grand Canyon," Innes said.
Innes recalled that Henderson often hosted large parties for political candidates -- even those he did not support.
"I'd ask him why he would help a party he wouldn't vote for, and he'd say that everyone needed to know and make their own decision," Innes said.
"He will be sorely missed by every person he touched."
