Over the last year, a collection of local volunteers, organizations, and businesses spent their spare time and money beautifying the headquarters for the Walker Police Department, giving the old building a fresh look.
The project consisted of power washing and repainting the department’s building, freshening up the landscaping, and repainting the parking lot. One group of students even added an artistic flair to the building.
All told, about $4,000 went into the year-long project, according to volunteer Steve Bernard, one of the project’s organizers.
Around 30 volunteers came together at police headquarters in late July to celebrate what they had accomplished. They were greeted by Walker Police Chief David Addison, who thanked them many times for their donations and hard work.
“We couldn’t have done it without y’all,” Addison said “This building looks totally different.”
The building was in need of a makeover for some time, Addison said. The Walker Police Department moved to the building on Florida Boulevard after City Hall shifted operations to a new three-story building on Highway 447 in 2021.
Lloyd Andel, a local realtor and part-time police officer, said the idea for the project came more than a year ago when he noticed some of the office employees painting their own offices.
“I saw that they were working on the inside, and so we thought we needed to do something with the outside,” Andel said.
Andel and Bernard then spearheaded an effort to give the building’s exterior a new look, but they quickly realized they weren't alone — many others wanted to chip in.
“I had people I didn’t even know reach out to help,” Andel said. “This project became one of those things that remind you of why we live where we live.”
Added Bernard: “The police take care of us, and this was a chance for us to take care of them.”
The first part of the project began in June 2022, when Keep Livingston Beautiful and Gibson Global Enterprises pressure washed the entire building. Over the next month, volunteers spend multiple weekends giving the building’s exterior a fresh coat of paint, changing it from a light bright to a crisp white.
Keep Livingston Beautiful and Alford’s Landscaping also performed the landscaping of the front of the building, Bernard said.
In November, Boy Scout Troop 158 in Walker pressure washed the department’s parking lot before later re-striping it. Andel noted that the troop paid for materials and performed the work.
In April, a Walker High graphic arts class got involved, designing a police-themed mural on the west side of the building. The mural displayed an eagle in front of a Walker police badge, underlined by the phrase “To Protect and Serve.”
All together, more than 40 volunteers and organizations took part in the project, through supply donations, monetary donations, or volunteer hours.
“This project was because of the citizens and small business owners who donated their time and money to make this happen,” Andel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.