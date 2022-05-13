A vote to override a veto by the parish president narrowly failed during Thursday’s meeting of the Livingston Parish Council, leaving the veto in place.
Council members voted 4-5 to reverse a recent decision from Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks that nixed an ordinance aiming to restrict the number of lots that could be built in new subdivisions.
A veto override requires at least six votes.
Councilmen Shane Mack, Randy Delatte, Gerald McMorris, and John Wascom voted in favor of overturning the parish president’s decision. Councilmen Maurice Keen, Garry Talbert, Bubba Harris, Jeff Ard, and Tracy Girlinghouse opted to keep the veto in place.
In its April 28 meeting, the Livingston Parish Council passed an ordinance that, among other regulations, limited the density of developments to two lots per acre — about half of what had previously been allowed.
Under the ordinance, developers would’ve also had to seek approval for any lot additions. In the past, a developer could make changes without seeking further council approval, according to Talbert.
The ordinance passed by a 9-0 vote after a motion from Talbert to increase lot size to 2.5 lots per acre failed 2-7.
But Ricks vetoed the ordinance earlier this week and argued that there should have been a compromise in the density requirement, though he later said he agreed with “almost everything else” the ordinance covered.
In his veto statement, Ricks pointed to the council’s debate regarding lot size and said the council “should have compromised” between two lots per acre and three. Ricks said a lot density of 2.5 per acre would be a reduction of 37.5 percent, which he called “a substantial reduction but a comfortable compromise.”
“It is my belief that the Council should have compromised in the interest of fairness rather than adopt a regulation to require lot size be limited to two per acre,” Ricks said. “Livingston Parish, up to this point, has not restricted lot size in its Subdivision Regulations.
“While I understand the Council's desire to respond to the concerns of our constituents, many of those constituents are landowners and developers. Immediately reducing an average four lots per acre to two per acre cuts the development potential of property in half.”
Another reason for the veto, Ricks said, stemmed from what was likely “a clerical/typographical error” regarding detention basins. During the public hearing, council members said the ordinance would require detention basins to decrease downstream runoff by 20 percent for 10-year, 25-year, and 100-year flood events.
But Ricks pointed to the actual wording of the adopted ordinance, which states that the detention basins be designed to decrease downstream runoff by 10 percent.
During Thursday’s meeting — in which the council approved a 60-day moratorium on all development in the parish — multiple council members said they were in favor of letting the veto stand so the typo could be corrected.
Talbert shouldered the blame for the error, saying he “proofed [the ordinance] and read it, read it, read it, but I never read that part in detail because I never thought it got changed.” He said the ordinance — which includes other regulations for development — will be subject to a public hearing at the council’s next meeting.
“I think the 20-percent reduction is way more important than the 2 [lots per acre] versus 2.5,” Talbert said, a position Girlinghouse later agreed with.
The new proposed ordinance changes the density from two lots per acre to 2.5 lots per acre, but councilmen said that can be amended when it is voted on during the next meeting.
“That can be amended when we actually vote it in, but we have to fix this 20-percent reduction,” Ard said. “We cannot allow anything to happen without this 20-percent reduction. That has to be done.”
However, some council members argued that they could overturn the veto and still correct the downstream reduction typo while the moratorium is in place.
“There shouldn’t be any more developments that come before this group before we have time to make the modifications for the 20-percent reduction,” Mack said. “My thought is, yes, the change needs to be made, but there’s plenty of time to make the change because we have 60 days to do it.”
Delatte, who motioned to reverse the parish president’s decision, expressed a similar position to Mack’s and said, “We can override the [veto] and still fix that.”
Reading from a prepared statement, Delatte took issue with “giving developers authority to increase the amount of lots,” calling it “the opposite of smart development.” He said the current “development frenzy is at levels never seen before in our parish” and that “it’s open season in Livingston Parish for developers due to a lack of meaningful development regulations to protect the citizens who live here already.”
“We cannot continue to kick the can down the road or wait until the next council comes aboard,” Delatte said. “The people demand and deserve that we create laws to protect them and their families.”
