Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 received its first funding boost in nearly 50 years after voters approved a 15-mill increase during Saturday’s election, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State.
It was a close vote, with just under 55 percent of those who cast a ballot approving the millage increase that’ll be on the books for 20 years.
A total of 1,482 residents participated, with 809 voting for the extra mills and 673 voting against them.
The fire district — which runs 10 stations in the Watson, Walker, and Port Vincent, along with portions of Denham Springs and Satsuma — took to social media to thank those who supported the millage request.
“To our residents, thank you for supporting our additional millage request,” the fire district said. “This additional funding will provide for the expansion of personnel, facilities, vehicles and equipment.
“We are grateful to the residents of District 4 for once again placing your trust in our Department to provide your family with the best fire protection service possible. It is an honor to serve and protect our community. THANK YOU!”
According to Chief James Wascom, the extra millage will go on top of the current 10-mill levy, which generates $2.6 million for the LPFPD4 annually. The extra 15 mills are expected to bring in an additional $3.9 million, which will be used to increase staffing, maintain vehicles and equipment, and hopefully add another service station in the Satsuma area.
The 15-mill levy will continue for 20 years, at which time voters will decide on a renewal.
This marked the first time the fire district asked the public for funds since a property tax was first approved to fund the district in 1975, according to Wascom. Back then, the entire parish had less than 45,000 residents. District 4 now covers more than that by itself, with a coverage area of 60,000 residents and 24,000 households across 225 square miles.
Wascom said additional funding will allow the department to increase personnel and improve training; acquire and maintain needed vehicles, equipment, and fire protection apparatus; and expand and modernize district facilities.
