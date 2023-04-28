Dr. William Wainwright, who has worked in higher education for two dozen years and the last seven as chancellor of Northshore Technical Community College, has been tapped as the next president for Southeastern Louisiana University, officials said.
Wainwright, who will replace outgoing President John Crain, was appointed by the Board of Supervisors of the University of Louisiana System, officials said Thursday. He will be Southeastern’s 15th president and oversee a university that has more than 14,000 students, 1,700 faculty members, and 150 programs of study, according to university figures.
“I stand on the shoulders of family, mentors, and higher education leaders who have built me as a professional and a leader,” Wainwright said in a statement. “I am very optimistic about the future of Southeastern.
“Together as a university, community, and region, we are poised for growth, success and excellence. Our students’ success will strengthen our communities and our economies.”
The Southeastern Louisiana Presidential Search Committee had been looking for Crain's replacement since he announced his plans to retire back in January. The committee eventually narrowed the search to two finalists — Wainwright and Dr. Sebastian van Delden — after interviewing five semifinalists on campus.
In a statement, UL System President and CEO Dr. Jim Henderson described both finalists as “extremely capable” but said the board felt Wainwright is “perfectly suited to lead Southeastern into its second century.”
“His record of growth and innovation at the executive level over the past 15 years is unmistakable,” Henderson said. “His ability to develop and maintain deep relationships will have immediate and lasting impact.”
Wainwright has 24 years of higher education experience, which includes more than 20 years in administration with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.
He has been chancellor of Northshore Technical and Community College since 2011. During his tenure at NTCC, the community college added new programs of study, expanded to other campuses — including one in Livingston Parish — and tripled in enrollment.
Wainwright at also spent time as a faculty member for Remington College; regional facilitator for Louisiana Technical College, Sullivan Campus; dean at Louisiana Technical College, Hammond-area Campus; dean of workforce development at Louisiana Technical College, Greater Capital Area District II; vice president of business development and training at Safety Council of the Louisiana Capital Area; chief executive officer of Delgado Community College; and more recently, interim chancellor at Delgado Community College.
A Louisiana native, Wainwright is a graduate of three UL System member institutions: University of New Orleans, Northwestern State University, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Wainwright will replace Crain, who earlier this year announced his plans to retire after serving as his alma mater’s president for 15 years. Crain, who was named the Southeastern’s president in 2009, previously said he wanted to spend more time with family and pursue other interests.
During his tenure, Southeastern’s campus saw major facility improvements, which included the completion of a new student union, new campus student residential facilities, and new and renovated academic buildings. The university also launched multiple new academic programs along with new academic support and campus life initiatives.
Crain navigated the university through multiple obstacles, including state budget reductions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and multiple hurricanes, including Hurricane Ida, which caused significant damage to the Hammond campus and surrounding region.
The university previously said Crain will retire at the end of the current academic year.
