Dr. William Wainwright

Dr. William Wainwright

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

Dr. William Wainwright, who has worked in higher education for two dozen years and the last seven as chancellor of Northshore Technical Community College, has been tapped as the next president for Southeastern Louisiana University, officials said.

Wainwright, who will replace outgoing President John Crain, was appointed by the Board of Supervisors of the University of Louisiana System, officials said Thursday. He will be Southeastern’s 15th president and oversee a university that has more than 14,000 students, 1,700 faculty members, and 150 programs of study, according to university figures.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.