WALKER – The City of Walker has been approved for a $250,000 matching federal grant to build an inclusive playground near Challenger Field at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
Chief of Operations Jamie Etheridge told the City Council on Monday that the city received a letter that day from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) confirming the award.
The playground will be built so special-needs children can use it in safety, Etheridge said.
“There will be fencing and a special walking area,” and playground equipment, he said.
Padding and other safety features will be incorporated into the design, he added.
The playground will be located behind the outfield of Challenger Field.
Challenger Field is reserved for special-needs children to participate in baseball games. It meets the requirements to comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
The Land and Water Conservation Fund was created by Congress in 1964 to preserve working forests and ranch lands, to support state and local parks and playgrounds and to preserve battlefields and other historic and cultural sites, according to its website
Every year, $900 million in royalties paid by energy companies drilling for oil and gas on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) are put into this fund.
Walker must match the grant dollar-for-dollar up to $250,000, Etheridge said.
City officials will sit down this month to work on the match so the project can be included in next year’s budget, he said.
