Construction on a much-needed road project in the City of Walker gets underway this week, while another that has been talked about for years may be close to starting.
During the Walker City Council’s July 10 meeting, an engineer told officials that construction on Aydell Lane, the road that feeds into City Hall, was scheduled to begin Monday, July 17.
Meanwhile, an updated contract and schedule for work on Pendarvis Lane, which has been in the works since 2020, may come in the next several weeks, according to the engineer.
For the Aydell Lane project, upgrades include widening the narrow roadway, improving drainage, and replacing the single-span timber bridge over Dumplin Creek.
Aydell Lane has seen increased traffic in the last two years, following the relocation of city operations to a 4.7-acre lot at the corner of Aydell Lane and Highway 447. The project to improve the road is roughly $1 million.
Kresten Brown, a civil engineer with Forte & Tablada, the firm that oversees Walker’s infrastructure improvements, said materials and equipment were on site for the start of construction.
Brown said the street should still be “usable” during construction and that any full lane closures would be “temporary” and “wouldn’t last overnight.”
“That is a 45-day calendar project, so they should wrap up in September, and maybe a little sooner,” Brown told council members.
This week, city officials announced that construction on Aydell Lane will run July 17 - Sept. 17, adding that the road will be barricaded from the start of Aydell Lane by LA Highway 447 to just east of Park Street.
“Traffic may be restricted, but local access (and emergency access) will be allowed to residences on the closed road section at all times during construction,” officials said.
To avoid the construction while trying to get to City Hall, drivers are urged to enter through the Stine’s parking lot off of Highway 447 and go through the street leading to City Hall which is Stine Loop and it will bring you to the City Hall parking lot.
Brown also gave city leaders an update on the Pendarvis Lane project, which will include overlay and drainage work. Pendarvis Lane, roughly 2.5 miles long, is a much-used roadway that connects Highway 190 to Highway 447.
The project was let in 2020 and scheduled to start later that year, but issues pertaining to utility relocations and acquisition, forcing a delay, Brown said. The engineer then noted that the contractor has since had “significant cost escalations,” mostly due to materials.
Brown said some of those issues have since been resolved and that all parties are working to “get back on schedule.” All parties are currently waiting on updated pricing, which will enable them to make an updated schedule.
“We’re probably a couple weeks out from having the updated number for everyone to review,” Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.