WALKER – Four public hearings are scheduled for the Walker City Council’s meeting on Monday, March 11 --- three are related to the property acquisition and construction of a new city hall.
The first public hearing is on ordinance to purchase 4.72 acres on Aydell Lane, behind the Hancock Whitney Bank facing Walker South Road, from John Blount for $680,000.
The next public hearing is to adjust the city budget to include the $680,000 for the property where the new city hall will be built.
The third public hearing also is to adjust the city budget to increase the general fund/capital outlay expenditures by $6.5 million, to pay for the construction and furnishing of the city hall.
Labarre Associates Inc. is the architect for the project, which currently features a three-story building and expanded parking. The target date to have city workers move into the new city hall is the end of 2020 or early 2021.
The final public hearing is a budget adjustment to increase the general fund by $10,000 for a subscription to the Lexipol Annual Law Enforcement Policy Manual.
Lexipol, founded in 2003, offers state-specific law enforcement policy manuals backed by training to reinforce policy understanding and use, according to its website.
With offices in Frisco, Texas, and Irvine, Calif, Lexipol works with police departments, fire departments, corrections facilities and probation agencies in 35 states, according to the site.
The manuals are available online and monitored for changes to federal and state laws, providing policy updates as needed.
The price includes annual dues and updates.
The council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
