WALKER – For the second month in a row, the Walker City Council tabled action on condemnation proceedings on a Perkins Lane house.
On July 8, Mayor Jimmy Watson asked the council to table the issue since City Attorney Bobby King was not present.
The mayor asked the council to table the item on Monday, because it could not contact George Perkins Jr., owner of the house at 13705 Perkins Lane. King told the council that the city was obligated to give Perkins 10 days notice of the hearing so he could attend.
A report submitted to the council in July by building official Nancy Kimble said the house violated the city code on dangerous structures and recommended the house be removed and/or demolished.
The report said an inspection found the deterioration rate as: inside walls, 100 percent; outside walls and flooring, 85 percent; rafters, ceiling joists, and floor joists, 75 percent; and roofing, 40 percent.
Severe termite damage also was found.
A public hearing also was scheduled for the council meeting on Sept. 9 for a budget amendment of $67,390 for a National Crime Statistics Exchange project for the Police Department.
The council also approved declaring 12 vehicles as surplus.
In other business, the City Council approved three servitude resolutions, two dealing with Northshore Technical Community College (NTCC).
Etheridge said to provide sewer service to NTCC, the agreement allows the city to go on its campus to handle the lift station NTCC built and donated to the city.
The other agreement allows the city to put in water and sewer service with a servitude to main the lines.
The third resolution approved a utility servitude for the Literacy & Technology Center property so the city can extend sewer service to NTCC.
In personnel business, the council approved the promotion of police officer Blake Bryant to corporal and hiring of Cecil McGraw as a crossing guard.
Bryant is a three-year veteran of the department who has worked in uniform patrol and traffic divisions.
He served as a cadet while in high school and became a reserve officer in June 2016. He moved to full-time status in April 2017.
