WALKER – The Walker City Council tabled action on a condemned house after the city attorney was unable to be at the public hearing.
Mayor Jimmy Watson asked the council to table the item after City Attorney Bobby King was unable to be at the July 8 meeting.
“This has been carried over for six to eight months,” Watson said. “The city attorney is not here. I suggest we table this until the next meeting. He needs to be here.”
In 2018, the City Council began the process of condemning a house at 13705 Perkins Lane, owned by George Perkins Jr. Last year, Watson told the council that he had met with Perkins, who asked for time to repair the house.
The council agreed to hold off on final action to give Perkins time to make repairs. Perkins was not at the meeting.
A report submitted to the City Council by building official Nancy Kimble said the house violated the city code on dangerous structures and recommended the house be removed and/or demolished.
The report said an inspection found the deterioration rate as: inside walls, 100 percent; outside walls and flooring, 85 percent; rafters, ceiling joists, and floor joists, 75 percent; and roofing, 40 percent.
Severe termite damage also was found.
In other business, the council approved on ordinance supporting the creation of a fire prevention bureau for Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 (FD4).
If a contractor comes into city for a project, Fire Chief James Wascom said, “Everything will continue to operate as it has been operating.”
District 4 will work with the state Fire Marshal’s Office to review plans, Wascom said, but the fire marshal will handle the final occupancy inspection.
Louisiana R.S. 40:1563 says a local governing authority may establish a fire prevention bureau to carry out certain duties of the state fire marshal, including the inspection of all structures, except one- and two-family dwellings and movables, for the purpose of reducing or eliminating fire hazards.
The new bureau can earn points toward a system that could reduce insurance rates.
FD4 has 10 fire stations covering Walker, unincorporated Denham Springs and Watson.
“Today everything works the way it is supposed to work,” Wascom said.
Building official Lynette Richardson also reported the city will keep its Class 8 designation from the Community Rating System, which will keep a 10 percent flood insurance break.
Watson credited Richardson and Kimble for keeping the rating.
“They worked really hard to get it to an 8. The rules changed this past year. But we were able to keep an 8,” he said.
Lori Callais, a candidate for state representative for District 71, also addressed the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.