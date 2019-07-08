WALKER – The Walker City Council will get an update on condemnation proceedings against a house at its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
In 2018, the City Council began the process of condemning a house at 13705 Perkins Lane, owned by George Perkins Jr. Mayor Jimmy Watson told the council that he had met with Perkins, who asked for time to repair the house.
The council agreed to hold off on final action condemning the house to give Perkins time.
In other business, the council will also hold a public hearing on an ordinance to support the creation of a fire prevention bureau for Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 (FD4).
Louisiana R.S. 40:1563 says a local governing authority may establish a fire prevention bureau to carry out certain duties of the state fire marshal, including the inspection of all structures, except one- and two-family dwellings and movables, for the purpose of reducing or eliminating fire hazards.
The new bureau can earn points toward a system that could reduce insurance rates.
FD4 has 10 fire stations covering Walker, unincorporated Denham Springs, and Watson.
A representative of state Rep. Sherman Mack, R-Albany, will give an update on the recently completed legislative session.
