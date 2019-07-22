WALKER – The Walker City Council will hear a progress report on city projects related to its hazard mitigation plan at a special meeting on Monday, July 22.
Flood-plain manager Nancy Kimble will deliver the report.
The only other item on the agenda for the special meeting is to introduce an ordinance for a public hearing to amend the 2019 budget for capital outlay expenses.
A date for the public hearing will be selected.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
