The council approved a public hearing for its Aug. 12 meeting to amend its budget and move the funds into the General Fund Parks and Recreation Capital Outlay budget.
City Chief of Operations Jamie Etheridge said renovations are needed to the Ferrington Place, a house on four acres of property on Florida Boulevard that the city bought last year.
The house could become the site for “community-based instruction” for students. Now, special-need students have to go to Denham Springs High School to use its facility, which helps teach life skills, he said.
This would reduce the distance the students would have to travel and time on the road.
Walker also would be interested in working with the Livingston Activity Center (LAC), which works with adult clients doing jobs and other activities, Etheridge said.
Another possible use of the Ferrington Place would be for activities for senior citizens, he said.
“This is just starting; we have to talk to the LAC and see what we could do,” Etheridge said.
While the city will consider approving $35,000 next month, ultimately, it will only cost $2,000 for the repairs, Etheridge said.
Last month, state Rep. Sherman Mack addressed the City Council, saying that $100,000 was earmarked for projects in his district for municipalities.
Mack, R-Albany, told the council Walker, Livingston and Albany could each get $33,000 to local projects and these municipalities could chose the project.
Etheridge said Walker decided to use its $33,000 share to improve the Ferrington Place.
