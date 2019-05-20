WALKER – There’s still some touch-up work left to be done, but the dog park at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker is open – to all the pups.
Dogs have two areas – for large breeds and small breeds – where they can go “off the leash” and run, play and socialize with other dogs, said Jamie Etheridge, city chief of operations.
Some landscaping work remains and an awning to provide shade near benches for those who bring their pets is still coming, he said.
A water fountain for dogs is installed outside the dog park near the end of the large-breed area.
Etheridge said park visitors have been good about keeping their pets on leases while using the walking trails.
Collection stations have been set up around the park, and inside the dog park, for owners to dispose of dog waste and visitors have been using them, he said.
A formal ceremony dedicating the dog park will be planned when the final work is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.