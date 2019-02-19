WALKER – A Walker man has been booked into the Livingston Parish Detention on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, among other charges, according to a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Jason Lee Arvel, 29, was sought in a domestic incident on Jan. 16 in Walker, said Lori Steele, sheriff’s spokesman.
He also was booked with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment and simple damage to property, Steele said.
Arvel is being held with no bond allowed.
“Special thanks to our law enforcement partners with the Baton Rouge Police Department and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force for assistance on this case,” Steele said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.