Walker High alumnus graduates from LSU Physics

Anthony T. Grant, a 2019 graduate of Walker High School, graduated from Louisiana State University with a B.S. degree in physics.

 Photo from LSU

While attending LSU, Grant served as 2022-23 president and 2021-22 vice president of the Society of Physics Students – LSU Chapter.

