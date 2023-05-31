Walker High alumnus graduates from LSU Physics

Anthony T. Grant, a 2019 graduate of Walker High School, graduated from Louisiana State University with a B.S. degree in physics.
While attending LSU, Grant served as 2022-23 president and 2021-22 vice president of the Society of Physics Students – LSU Chapter.
He conducted research with Professor Shane Stadler in an experimental condensed matter laboratory, making significant contributions to research in solid-state caloric materials, and is a contributing author to three peer-reviewed publications.
“My role in research was to synthesize and perform magnetic and structural characterization of novel magnetocaloric compounds,” Grant said. “I was actively involved in day-to-day research activities, including sample fabrication, publication editing, and sample analysis.
“The goal of this research is to discover compounds exhibiting a large magnetocaloric effect. These materials are desirable for their applications in solid-state cooling technologies.”
“Anthony is a talented and highly motivated student and, as an undergraduate, has made significant contributions to our group’s research efforts,’ Stadler said. “He has already co-authored multiple scientific publications, and has a bright future in whatever field he chooses to pursue.”
Highly decorated at LSU, Grant was awarded the Arthur R. Choppin Scholarship, the 2022 Byrd Ball Undergraduate Award for continuing excellence and outstanding class performance, a Flagship Scholars Resident Award, and 2023 Department of Physics & Astronomy Service and Outreach Award for his dedication and volunteer work in the tutor center and community STEM outreach events.
Following graduation, Grant will participate in a summer internship with Wolfspeed, Inc., the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology and production in Durham, North Carolina.
Grant will begin his graduate program at Iowa State University in the Department of Physics and Astronomy this fall to pursue a doctoral degree in experimental condensed matter physics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.