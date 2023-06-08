Livingston Parish principal, new teachers competing for state’s top educator awards

Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre, right, has been named a semifinalist for the Louisiana Principal of the Year Award. He is pictured with Livingston Parish School Superintendent Joe Murphy, left, receiving the Livingston Parish High School Principal of the Year award.

 Photo from Taylor Media

Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre has been named a Louisiana Principal of the Year Semifinalist, according to a release issued today by the Louisiana Department of Education.

He joins nine principals from across the state in the final round of competition for the state’s best campus leader.

