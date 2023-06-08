Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre has been named a Louisiana Principal of the Year Semifinalist, according to a release issued today by the Louisiana Department of Education.
He joins nine principals from across the state in the final round of competition for the state’s best campus leader.
The overall winners will be announced, and all finalists and semifinalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on July 22.
The event is cosponsored by Dream Teachers.
St. Pierre has served a principal of Walker High School for the past 16 years, where he has created a culture of learning, of caring for every child, and of inclusion, and a community of culture and a vision for the future.
The school’s mantra is “Where opportunities today mean success tomorrow.”
During his tenure, St. Pierre has partnered with community businesses to offer students career opportunities. He has increased the rigor and expectations for college-bound students through advanced placement, ACT prep, dual enrollment and CLEP testing while continuing to offer and emphasize WorkKeys.
Last year, St. Pierre was named the 2022 Varsity Brands School Spirit Principal of the Year, a national award that recognizes those school principals who elevate student experiences at their campuses.
