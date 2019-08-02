WALKER -- After work spanning six years that expanded, improved and changed the look of the campus, Walker High School is going to do a little showing off.
A Community Open House is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 4, for students, parents and the community to see what all the construction was about, said Principal Jason St. Pierre.
“We want people to come and see what a great facility it is,” St. Pierre said. “The whole school facility will be open, and people can see the progress and improvements that we have done.”
The open house begins at 2 p.m. in the new gym facing Florida Boulevard, St. Pierre said.
Invited dignitaries include Superintendent Joe Murphy, former Superintendent Rick Wentzel, former Superintendent John Watson – who served as principal at Walker High – Mayor Jimmy Watson and the Livingston Parish School Board.
Both Watsons are Walker High graduates and attended school at the site.
At 3 p.m., the school buildings will be open for visitors to tour and learn about the programs offered, St. Pierre said.
Students, who have received their schedules for the fall semester, will have a chance to meet their teachers before school begins Friday, Aug. 9, he added.
Funded by a property millage approved by Walker district voters, the work has included a new administration/classroom building, welding/auto mechanic building, music building, cafeteria and gym.
Besides classrooms, visitors will be able to see the Green & White Cookie Site, Nike Store, Neighbor’s Federal Credit Union, Walk On’s Conference Center and Gerry Lane Paint and Body Shop.
Students are able to take classes and work in the businesses, learning skills such as retail marketing, banking, hospitality services, auto mechanics and body repair.
The Papa John’s restaurant will be closed, he said.
Visitors will be able to park in the north and south parking lots on campus and at Westside Junior High if needed, St Pierre said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.