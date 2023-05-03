A Walker man who fled authorities during a failed burglary attempt last year was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Justin Dewailly, 41, received the sentence on April 18 after pleading no contest to seven burglary-related charges, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said. Those charges were unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, unauthorized entry of a place of business, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and four counts of simple burglary.
Judge Brian Abels handed down the sentence.
On Feb. 27, 2022, Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies received reports that a male wearing a hoodie was seen trespassing at the two complexes in Denham Springs: Juban Courts Condominium and Cypress Gates Apartments.
When deputies arrived at Cypress Gates Apartments, a witness pointed them to the suspect’s possible location, and through a vacant apartment window, they “saw a man matching the suspect’s description standing still in the corner,” Perrilloux said.
But when commanded the suspect to exit the apartment, he fled by the rear window. Deputies then chased the suspect on foot as he ran toward Juban Courts Condominium while other deputies pursued in their patrol units, authorities said.
At this point, another witness claimed the suspect had robbed their vehicle, stealing their Glock handgun.
Officers searched the apartment the suspect fled and found evidence identifying Dewailly as the suspect, as well as the stolen handgun. LPSO K9 Rex and Deputy Dakota Naquin were then deployed to track the subject, whom they found hiding inside a local business.
The suspect, who identified himself as Dewailly, was arrested but claimed he was looking for missing people. He later admitted to breaking into the apartments and business, saying, “I am guilty of everything,” Perrilloux said.
Dewailly was transported to a local hospital after being apprehended by K9 Rex and later admitted to breaking into three vehicles and stealing the gun, according to Perrilloux. He also claimed he discarded the gun “because he did not want to be caught with a gun on his person since he is a convicted felon.”
Dewailly has previously been convicted of simple burglary, criminal mischief and multiple traffic violations, according to Perrilloux.
Assistant District Attorney Serena Birch represented the prosecution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.