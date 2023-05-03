Livingston Parish Courthouse

Pictured is the Livingston Parish Courthouse.

 David Gray | The News

A Walker man who fled authorities during a failed burglary attempt last year was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Justin Dewailly, 41, received the sentence on April 18 after pleading no contest to seven burglary-related charges, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said. Those charges were unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, unauthorized entry of a place of business, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and four counts of simple burglary.

