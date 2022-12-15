Aydell Lane bridge

Pictured is the Aydell Lane Bridge that runs over Dumplin Creek in Walker. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Walker City Council authorized Mayor Jimmy Watson to enter an agreement with the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) to replace the single-span timber bridge.

 David Gray | The News

The Walker City Council gave Mayor Jimmy Watson the green light to move forward with a project to replace the Aydell Lane bridge near city hall, a project that’ll be paid mostly with federal funds.

On Monday, the council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Watson to enter an agreement with the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) to replace the single-span timber bridge over Dumplin Creek on Aydell Lane.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.