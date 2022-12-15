The Walker City Council gave Mayor Jimmy Watson the green light to move forward with a project to replace the Aydell Lane bridge near city hall, a project that’ll be paid mostly with federal funds.
On Monday, the council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Watson to enter an agreement with the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) to replace the single-span timber bridge over Dumplin Creek on Aydell Lane.
The project will come at an 80-20 split, meaning federal funds will pay for 80 percent of the project while the city pays the remaining 20 percent.
“[This is similar to what] we’ve done with the Aydell Lane improvements and Pendarvis Lane [project],” Chief of Operations Jamie Etheridge told city council members.
Etheridge said the project, which is currently in the design phase, will run somewhere between $600,000 and $750,000. It is expected to be let next year.
Etheridge also updated the council on other road projects, most notably road work for Pendarvis Lane and Aydell Lane. He said both projects, which have already received contracts, are expected to start in early 2023.
Aydell Lane improvements will stretch from Highway 447 to Park Street and involve widening the narrow roadway and improving drainage. The Pendarvis Lane will include overlay and drainage work.
