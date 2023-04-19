Walker officials ‘beyond excited’ for new animal shelter

Pictured is the new site for the Walker Animal Shelter. The lot, located on Comar Drive in the Walker Industrial Park, was purchased for $110,000, according to the city's chief of operations. Construction is expected to start soon, and officials hope the new shelter will be operational by the end of the year.
Stray dogs and cats in the City of Walker will soon have a new place to await adoption.
Plans are underway to build a new facility for the Walker Animal Shelter, which officials say has operated from the same location — a spot that repeatedly floods — since at least the 1980s.
The city purchased the one-acre lot off Comar Drive in November, according to Chief of Operations Jamie Etheridge. During the City Council’s April meeting, Etheridge said Waltco General Contractors had won the low bid for roughly $147,500.
In an interview, Etheridge said the contractor will complete the concrete slab, construct the 50-foot-by-100-foot metal building, and install insulation, plumbing, electrical, and other utilities.
After “the shell” is finished, the next phase will focus on the building’s interior, which will have offices, a meet-and-greet room, separate spaces for dogs and cats, a break room, a veterinary room, a washroom, and a quarantine area.
Etheridge said the building has been ordered and that construction should begin soon. The hope is for the new facility to be operational before the end of the year.
“We’re excited we’re moving forward,” Etheridge told council members. “I know everybody’s eagerly awaiting that new animal control facility.”
Count Mary Gray, the shelter’s director who has worked with the city since 2012, among those ready for the new spot.
“I’m so stoked,” she said. “I’m beyond excited.”
‘It’s flooded numerous times’
In early 2016, the Walker Animal Shelter celebrated renovations to its facility.
“It was brand new,” Gray recalled. “We had just redone the dog kennels and walls, got new concrete and a new vet room. We opened in February of 2016 and even had a ribbon-cutting.”
But the new facility didn’t make it through the year unscathed: That August, an unprecedented rainstorm dumped historic amounts of water across Livingston Parish in what has been dubbed “The Great Flood of 2016.”
The Walker Animal Shelter, located on Ball Park Drive less than a half-mile east of Highway 447, got more than 2 feet of water.
“We had to do it all over again,” Gray recalled.
But that wasn’t the first time the shelter flooded. In fact, it happens pretty regularly since it was built in a low-lying part of town, officials said.
Gray said the most recent flooding occurred in May 2021 when an unexpected storm dumped more than a foot of water in spots across the Baton Rouge area. In the summer of 2019, most of the shelter got “several inches” of water, while the vet room and quarantine room were both “ankle deep,” according to an earlier report from The News.
“It’s flooded numerous times over the years, and the city always has to go in and repair the walls,” Gray said. “But a few years ago, [Mayor Jimmy Watson] said, ‘That’s enough,’ and started setting money aside for a new building. So hats off to the administration for making sure we can do this right.”
The city eventually found a vacant lot for $110,000 in Walker Industrial Park, located on Comar Drive just off of Highway 190. Etheridge said the spot “was perfect” for the city: All of the mitigation factors were already taken care of when the area was developed, and it’s away from residences.
The shelter is currently located next door to a subdivision on the same grounds as the city’s public works department. Though Gray said the complaints from neighbors have been few over the years, they should be non-existent in the new location.
“We could’ve done something here, but we would’ve had to put in a lot more money to get the building up to code,” Etheridge said. “And not only did we find a piece of land that has never flooded, we found a spot where we won’t be a nuisance. We want to be good neighbors.”
A space to bond
Though she’s looking forward to all the new facility will be able to offer, Gray said she’s most excited for a meet-and-greet room.
“We’ll be able to let people come in and get to know the dog or cat,” she said. “We don’t have something like that here. We have a little area in the front, but that’s where people come in. [The new shelter] will have an area dedicated to letting people bond with the animals before they adopt.”
Gray said the new facility will make it easier for the shelter to conduct its normal services, which include taking in, vaccinating, and tending to stray dogs and cats found within city limits. The shelter employs four full-time workers and operates on an annual $350,000 budget from the city’s general fund, and Etheridge said Gray has it “down to the penny.”
The new facility will include an outdoor play area, a parking lot for visitors, and a gated entrance to keep animals from getting loose. It’ll also have separate housing areas for dogs and cats, more room for storage, a food prep room, and an indoor wash-and-dry area.
“We don’t have anywhere to wash dogs inside,” Gray said. “We do it outside with a hose, so during the winter it’s hard because you can’t wash a 50-pound dog in that sink.”
“Not unless you’re getting a bath, too,” Etheridge joked.
Hours of operation for the Walker Animal Shelter are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday or by appointment. For more information, call (225) 791-3482.
