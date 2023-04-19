 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Walker officials ‘beyond excited’ for new animal shelter

Walker Animal Shelter

Walker Animal Shelter, located at 13740 Ball Park Road

 David Gray | The News

Stray dogs and cats in the City of Walker will soon have a new place to await adoption.

Plans are underway to build a new facility for the Walker Animal Shelter, which officials say has operated from the same location — a spot that repeatedly floods — since at least the 1980s.

New site for Walker Animal Shelter

Pictured is the new site for the Walker Animal Shelter. The lot, located on Comar Drive in the Walker Industrial Park, was purchased for $110,000, according to the city's chief of operations. Construction is expected to start soon, and officials hope the new shelter will be operational by the end of the year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.