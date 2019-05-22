WALKER – The Walker Planning & Zoning Commission was reminded about the Unified Development Code (UDC), approved the minutes of two meetings, then adjourned.
Commission Chairman Jerry Klier told the board that the only item on the agenda Monday had been withdrawn by the property owner.
He reminded commissioners that the recently passed UDC was available for review.
The commission then approved the minutes of the Planning Commission and Zoning Commission meetings from April 15.
The next meeting of the board in June 17.
The only item on the published agenda is to approve the minutes of its April 15 meeting.
