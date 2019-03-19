WALKER – The Walker Planning & Zoning Commission gave its approval Monday to the annexation of five acres at the corner of Walker South Road and Glenn Ellis Road.
And according to Mayor Jimmy Watson, it may not be the only annexation into the city.
By a 4-0 vote, the planning panel sent the request to the City Council with its recommendation to approve the annexation. The Council will hold a public hearing on the annexation ordinance at its April 8 meeting.
The property belonging to John and Martha Daniel, is at 27000 Walker South Road, the east side of the highway intersection. The city received a petition from the Daniels family requesting the annexation, according to the ordinance.
John Daniel addressed the Planning Commission, saying he already receives water and gas service from the city. What he would like to have is police protection, Daniel said.
“We would like to see police protection … the area is pretty bad, and we would like to see it shut down,” Daniel said.
He did not give any example of criminal activity that has occurred.
The annexation request includes the 5-acre tract and Lot 3-A within the tract, the ordinance says.
Lot 3-A, approximately 1 acre, has 167.8 feet fronting Glenn Ellis Road.
Watson attended the meeting to give the commission members a summary of why the city decided to build a new City Hall and how it chose the Aydell Lane site it is buying.
Asked by Jerry Klier, the commission chairman, if he wanted to comment on the annexation proposal, Watson said he supported the annexation request.
“We want to do it carefully,” the mayor said, to be sure the city can provide services to any area brought into the city limits.
Walker already provides natural gas and water service to areas outside the city limits, Watson said, but in return, these parish residents come to the city to shop, adding to its sales taxes.
“We can’t discuss it right now, but we may be annexing some more property,” Watson said.
During the Zoning Commission meeting, the panel approved zoning the property RC (Residential-Commercial).
Klier said according to the annexation procedures, property brought into the city is zoned R-80, unless it is given another classification.
